6 police officers cleared by state attorney year after pursuit ends in fatal crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Six police officers have been cleared by the State Attorney’s Office a year after a pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Miami.

Dalton McKenzie, the 21-year-old driver of a stolen Mustang, led officers on a chase through the streets of Miami last May.

The suspect crashed into and killed an innocent driver at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 36th Street after he ran a red light.

Three months later, McKenzie was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

Ciarah Ramirez, 23, was the innocent driver at the center of the investigation. She was thrown from her car when McKenzie slammed into her.

