COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash in Coconut Creek left at least six people injured.

A red vehicle lost control, spun out and hit a traffic control device, causing a power outage in the area.

The crash happened in the intersection of Coconut Creek Parkway and Northwest 45th Avenue, across the street from Coconut Creek High School in front of a fire station, Thursday afternoon.

Update on crash at Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue. 6 people have now been transported to two local hospitals for treatment of injuries. All were in the car pictured. No pedestrians involved. More updates later. pic.twitter.com/YoSUqHh3gN — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 21, 2022

Six people were injured, and all of them were transported to the hospital, including two juveniles who were airlifted.

The roadways between Northwest 43rd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

