6 Miami Police officers relieved of duty after fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - An internal affairs investigation has been launched into six City of Miami Police officers after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On Tuesday, the department relieved Sgt. Hugo Vaguez, Officer Isaac Hernandez, Officer Christopher Pujadas, Officer Felix Piloto, Officer Jonathan Ruano and Officer Leandro Abad of duty with pay and administratively reassigned them.

The investigation was launched after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a Subaru that was sent spinning off the road, ejecting and killing 23-year-old Ciarah Ramirez on May 5.

Authorities said the six officers may have been chasing the driver who caused the wreck, leading to the death of Ramirez.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.

Officials said the six officers were previously assigned to the Allapattah Problem Solving Team.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

