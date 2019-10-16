6 Miami Beach businesses face discipline for violating sidewalk ordinance

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A half-dozen Miami Beach sidewalk cafes are being warned for repeatedly violating a new ordinance that does not allow for dining on city sidewalks.

The city has ordered six Ocean Drive restaurants to not use the sidewalk for tables, chairs and umbrellas, except if the restaurant has a patio it owns.

They can also continue to serve people inside. However, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales noted that if any of these businesses place dining tables on city sidewalks, the city has the right to remove the furniture for 24 hours.

“We decided to send a very strong message,” Morales said. “They will be closed for 24 hours.”

According to Morales, the businesses they are focused on for repeated violations of the ordinance, which went into effect on Oct. 1, are as follows:

The Fritz

Jalapeno Mexican Kitchen

Boulevard Restaurant

Oceans Ten

Down N’ Dirty Tacos and Tequila Bar

News Cafe

City officials said they also hope to stop the soliciting, the baiting, the following of guests and to rid the city of “2 for 1” and happy hour signs that, in some cases, contain empty promises and false advertising.

“They have to behave like most civil restaurants do in the rest of the world,” Morales said.

Ocean Drive is not the only location in the entertainment district where city officials are cracking down on the signs. The Miami Beach City Commission voted Wednesday to expand the ordinance to Española Way and Lincoln Road.

7News cameras captured hosts, waitstaff and greeters on Española Way following and trying to get people into restaurants for dinner.

“Frankly, for years now, residents and visitors have complained about the hawking, you know, maitre d’s chasing people on the street, trying to get them to go to their restaurant,” Morales said. “It’s very unpleasant. The other restaurants on the street– when they see the other cafes close, I think it’ll change their behavior.”

Morales added that the behavior has been the norm in tourist-heavy spots.

“It’s been a little bit of a race to the bottom with some places,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in July. “Can’t have people grabbing you, showing you plastic food, putting out specials that are not really specials.”

The ordinance will go into effect for Española Way and Lincoln Road in 10 days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.