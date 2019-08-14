6 injured after transit bus, SUV collide in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have taken six people to the hospital after a Broward County Transit bus and an SUV collided in Lighthouse Point.

Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along North Federal Highway, just south of Sample Road, at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

The SUV was seen with front-end damage at the scene. The transit bus appeared to have sustained little damage.

Paramedics transported the patients to an area hospital with minor injuries.

