AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital and treated five others for minor injuries at Aventura Mall after a fire alarm went off, causing a brief panic.

Aventura Police took to Twitter to confirm it was all a false alarm. Officials indicated no shooting or fire-related incidents took place at the shopping center, Saturday evening.

#AventuraPolice ***ALERT*** A fire alarm went off at the @AventuraMall everything is safe and under control. #AventuraPolice is on scene and working with @AventuraMall security and @MiamiDadeFire to advise shoppers that everyone is safe. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/eoQIXhycII — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 16, 2018

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and tended to the patients’ fall-related injuries.

Paramedics transported one of the victims by ground to an area hospital.

Meanwhile, police officers continued to monitor the scene and advised shoppers that everyone is safe.

Officials said they are still not certain whether the injuries are related to the fire alarm scare, but the calls went out at around the same time.

Store operations have returned to normal at the mall.

