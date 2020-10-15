6 hurt after boat explodes docked off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews are currently on the scene of a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale that left six people injured.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Southwest 20th Street and 15th Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Marine Center, at around 2 p.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials confirmed there were over a dozen people on board the boat when it exploded.

Those injured were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the boat docked at a canal next to a construction site.

Several fireboats could also be seen arriving at the scene.

