LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six people to the hospital with respiratory issues after they became sick inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 30th Street and State Road 7, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the victims complained of itchy and watery eyes, along with sore throats.

The store was temporarily evacuated while hazmat crews investigated the area.

Officials believe cleaning chemicals may be to blame.

The store has since reopened.

