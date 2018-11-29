6 hospitalized after crash in NW Miami-Dade; 22nd Avenue shut down

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed six people to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-car crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Ave and 90th Street, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said three of the victims were trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Five of them are listed in critical condition, and one of them is listed in serious condition.

Officers have shut down Northwest 22nd Avenue while they investigate.

