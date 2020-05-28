6-foot alligator spotted at SpaceX launch site

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — It looks like humans weren’t the only ones who gathered to watch the now cancelled rocket launch, Wednesday.

Among those gathered at the site of what was to be the historic SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was a 6-foot long alligator.

The gator could be seen in the grass near the press site, Wednesday.

However, the beast must have known the launch was going to get cancelled, because it is then seen wandering off towards the trees. About a half-hour later, the launch was scrubbed due to bad weather.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to ride the SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.

The launch would have been the first time in nearly a decade that the United States launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil.

The launch has since been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

