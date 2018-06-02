FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It took hundreds of hours of hard work and a little help from dozens of volunteers, but on Saturday, six South Florida families were finally able to call themselves homeowners, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

To mark the happy occasion, a very special block party was scheduled at 2765 NW 9th Court in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale. Rainy weather caused the celebration to be moved to nearby Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

The keys to six new Habitat homes were turned over to some very thrilled homeowners.

“We are so delighted to present to you the key to your new home,” said a woman at the ceremony, as she handed the key to one of the new homeowners.

Neighbors welcomed neighbors and showered thanks on those who made it possible.

One of the new homeowners gave a shout-out to the other families by name.

“I’d also like to welcome the new family members who are moving to the neighborhood: the St. Remys, the Jordans, the Hendersons, the Joneses and the Copelands,” he said.

“We would also like to thank our sponsor Publix for the dedication they put into building our home,” said another new homeowner.

Nancy Robin, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward, said there were 16 spots available for homes and 7,500 applications, a sign of the critical need for affordable housing.

“They put in 300 hours of sweat equity, down payment, and they have earned they keys to their home and a mortgage on their house,” she said. “When we see that, there’s very few times that I don’t cry. They’ve worked so hard for this,” she said.

For children in wheelchairs, the simplest change can be one of the most meaningful.

“Look, you can do it yourself! Look, Joe! You could go in there and take your own bath. You don’t any help now. There’s your shower,” said a family member as she stood near three boys in wheelchairs.

New homeowner Crystal Copeland said she’s grateful she will no longer have to cope with broken elevators.

“I was staying on the third floor, and the elevator kept breaking down, and I have to take the boys one by one, ’cause I have three boys in a wheelchair,” she said, “so this is a great investment, a great improvement from everything.”

A little rain couldn’t dampen the mood, or take away thrill the of becoming homeowners, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“Thank you so much,” said a new homeowner.

7News is proud to be a Habitat community sponsor.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

