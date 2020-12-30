6 displaced, dog dead after fire at Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family in Miami has been displaced just before the new year after a fire tore through their house.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest Sixth Street and 67th Avenue just before 1 p.m., Wednesday.

“We feel terribly for them. We did all we could to get in there and extinguish the fire quickly, but when we arrived it was already going very well, very strong and intense,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home, and one was administered CPR but ultimately succumbed to smoke injuries.

The family of six was not home at the time of the fire and will be staying with relatives.

“He was at work and, actually, he was alerted on his phone by his camera that there was some movement inside the house,” said Sanchez. “It’s a family of six with two minors included. Unfortunately, the house has significant damage, so they cannot stay here today.”

Firefighters returned to the home again at around 5 p.m. after the family noticed something in the back of the home was smoking.

“Luckily, they do have someone to stay with tonight, but it’s unfortunate at this time of year. I mean, it’s unfortunate any time, but the holidays just happened, and we’re going into the new year hoping this ’21 will be a better than ’20, and unfortunately, it’s not starting that way for them,” said Sanchez.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

