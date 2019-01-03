6 dead following fiery crash near Gainesville, Fla.

NEAR GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Six people have died and several others have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash and diesel fuel spill that sparked a massive fire near Gainesville, Fla.

Florida Highway Patrol and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near mile marker 393 on Interstate 75, Thursday afternoon.

Highway officials said two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Rescue crews transported a total of of eight patients with critical injuries to area hospitals.

Crews also put out a fire that ignited after approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as traffic in both directions is expected to be backed up for several hours.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.