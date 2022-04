(WSVN) - Six Cuban migrants were rescued after their boat capsized.

The United States Coast Guard and Border Patrol found the boat in the Florida Keys.

Officials said they found one person dead.

#BreakingNews: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE, @USCGSoutheast & local partners rescued six migrants from #Cuba from an overturned vessel in the Florida Keys. During the search, one person was found deceased. Search & rescue efforts are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gjJLc9aPay — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) April 1, 2022

Their search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

