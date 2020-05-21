6 boats damaged after fire erupts at Virginia Key marina

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that damaged six boats at a marina in Virginia Key.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire near the Rusty Pelican, located along the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 10:45 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a City of Miami fire boat was out on the water doing training when crew members spotted the smoke coming from the marina.

The fire boat responded to the scene and called for backup before a total of approximately 50 firefighters, including crews from the Miami-Dade Fire Department, battled the blaze quickly.

Six boats were damaged in the fire, three were burned while the other three received heat damage.

The City of Miami Fire Department’s dive team responded to the scene to make sure there weren’t any victims in the water.

No injuries were reported and officials believe the boats were unoccupied when the flames broke out.

Hazardous materials teams have been called to the scene to assess the situation.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

