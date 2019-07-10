6 baby animals born within 7 days at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating a baby boom after six baby animals were successful delivered on their premises within seven days.

All of the newborns are female and were delivered by different mothers.

The first birth occurred on July 2, when a female Addax was added to a community of 66 other white antelopes born at the zoo. They are considered to be one of the world’s most critically endangered animals.

A female Grévy’s zebra, also known to be endangered, was added to the Zoo Miami family on July 5.

Following her birth came a Arabian Oryx, welcomed into the world on July 7.

July 8 was the most eventful day when three babies, one Grévy’s zebra and two Giant Elands, were born.

Zoo officials also noted that the party isn’t over, as they’re expecting a giraffe and another Giant Eland to be born in a few days.

