MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another Miami Beach Police officer has been relieved of duty days after a rough arrest.

Miami Beach Police announced on Thursday that a fifth police officer was off the job after a scooter chase on Monday night led to a witness getting arrested.

The scooter driver, 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup, ducked into the Royal Palm Hotel on Collins Avenue where he was arrested.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn.

Vaughn was recording the takedown. He said officers punched him as they took him into custody.

All five officers were relieved of duty as officials investigate their use of force.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.