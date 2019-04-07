56 T-ball teams square off at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was “T” time for dozens of young players at Marlins Park this weekend.

Fifty-six T-ball teams from across South Florida got to play on the same field where the big leaguers play, Sunday morning.

The event was part of the Miami Marlins Tee Ball Initiative, which aims to help make T-ball programs more affordable and spark children’s interest in the game.

On top of that, these future ball players received bags of Miami Marlins swag.

