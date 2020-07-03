54 people displaced after apartment fire in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a fire in a Little Havana apartment.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene near 10th Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street at approximately 1:40 a.m., Friday.

People were reportedly running from the building when rescue crews arrived on the scene.

Windows of the apartment building were blown out due to the heat of the fire.

7News cameras captured the charred building and the significant damage left behind by the flames.

Officials said at least 12 families with a total of 54 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

All occupants of the building were evacuated without incident.

A dog that was trapped inside was also rescued.

7News spoke with one of the residents who said he was one of the first people to realize what was happening.

“I ran to my little daughter’s room, I take her and my wife and I go for the back door,” he said. “Then, I jumped to the other apartment because my sister lives there and I take them from the back door but the fire was inside their apartment.”

Afterwards, he said, he started yelling at people to get out because there was a fire.

Officials said the fire damaged the electrical room and most of the first floor.

They deemed the building inhabitable.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting families to find places to stay after the blaze.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.