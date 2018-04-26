534 BSO deputies say they have no confidence in Sheriff Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The results of a no-confidence vote based on Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s performance show that 534 deputies have no confidence in their leader.

The no-confidence vote took place among the Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Association comprised of over 1,300 members. A total of 628 deputies took part in the vote.

There are eight total unions that cover the entire Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Israel attended an annual ceremony on Thursday morning for fallen deputies while waiting for the results of the no-confidence vote by the Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Association.

Leaders of that union said they held the vote because of Israel’s behavior in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

However, Israel disagrees with those who question his performance.

“It’s appalling, it’s shameful,” said Israel. “Not to file a vote of no-confidence — like I said, that’s inconsequential. The shameful thing is to bring Parkland in and that tragedy.”

He added, “In fact, the union boss who asked for this vote of no-confidence wrote me a beautiful letter a year and a half ago, actually endorsing me for sheriff, talking about my leadership and morals. What’s changed since then? Really only one thing: I denied them a 6.1 percent raise.”

