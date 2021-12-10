MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami City Commission has awarded a man $50,000 to settle a lawsuit.

It all stems from this.

“My First Amendment rights was violated. It was violated,” said Oscar Julien-Riou during a press conference.

Julien-Riou said he was roughed up and wrongly arrested by a Miami Police officer.

“I was yanked down,” said Julien-Riou.

The allegations against the officer date back to December of 2018. Julien-Riou was in Alonzo Kelly Park, near his home.

“I gotta do the ministry of the Lord,” said Juline-Riou in a video.

He said he was recording a video diary when an officer approached him as his camera continued to roll.

“You know the park is closed at this time, right,” said the officer, later identified as Ioannys Llanes.

“Oh no,” said Julien-Riou.

The park was closed, but there were no signs indicating that.

“I live right over here. OK, I will close out,” said Julien-Riou.

“You got nothing in that hand right?” said the officer to Juline-Riou.

“No… This my camera, this my camera, sir.”

The officer’s report alleges Julien-Riou threw something, ignored commands and pulled away.

That’s when the officer took him to the ground.

“You’re hurting me, sir,” said Julien-Riou.

“I’m not hurting you,” said the officer.

“Yes, you are. You threw me on the solid ground,” said Juline-Riou.

No weapon or narcotics were found, and a charge of resisting was later dropped.

As for the officer, an internal affairs investigation determined he didn’t use excessive force, but it did uncover some discrepancies in the officer’s report versus the video.

“In this report they found themselves that officer Llanes lied,” said Juline-Riou’s attorney Rawsi Williams.

The officer involved in the incident has since been exonerated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.