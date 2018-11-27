$50K in items stolen after man brings woman back to Hollywood condo

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man received a rude awakening after inviting a woman to his beach condo after a night out in Hollywood.

It was a Sunday night when Hollywood Police said the victim brought back a woman to his apartment on the 3700 block of Ocean Drive on Nov. 18.

“We got along. I bought her a drink. She reciprocated,” the man said. “We were talking back and fourth. We had a great conversation.”

Back at his condo, he said they opened a bottle of champagne, and then, 15 minutes later, he passed out. The victim alleged he was drugged.

When he woke up, the woman was gone, along with around $50,000 worth of his belongings.

“I went to my watch box, then I went to where my money was, and then I went to my wallet,” he said.

Among the items stolen were a Tiffany’s ring and watch. A Cartier watch and sunglasses were also swiped.

Since then he’s had blood work done twice to figure out if she drugged him and, if so, with what.

Surveillance cameras at the condo captured the subject walking beside the victim in the hallways.

The victim has offered $10,000 of his own money for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“My gift would be that this person is apprehended, tried, prosecuted, convicted and sent to jail,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

