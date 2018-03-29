MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men who, they said, stole a pricey generator from a business in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the duo as they backed up a van up to the business, located near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, early Monday morning.

The crooks can be seen hooking up the generator, valued at $50,000, to their vehicle and driving off with it.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

