MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donation was made to Miami-Dade County’s Peace and Prosperity plan.

On Sunday, a check for $500,000 was given to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on behalf of the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open.

I was delighted to attend the @blockchain Miami Padel Open on this beautiful Sunday!



Thanks to their generosity, our Peace and Prosperity plan received $500K. This donation will enhance our Fit2Lead that offers paid internships to at-risk youth as a way to prevent gun violence. pic.twitter.com/juRmsIs7Cc — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 28, 2022

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was in attendance for the donation.

“Giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities is important to us because this is our city, this is the place that we love,” said Butler.

The Peace and Prosperity plan is an effort to address the underlying causes of gun violence in the county.

The large donation will be used to enhance and expand youth programming for at-risk Miamians.

