NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A surprise guest shared his experiences in show business at a 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Radio host and stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley stepped out of his radio booth and into William H. Turner Technical Arts Senior High School, Friday afternoon.

Smiley shared his experiences with entertainment and offered some words of wisdom to the students.

“If you need help, if you need advice, talk to somebody,” he said. “You don’t have to go through stuff by yourself. I know it’s hard, but you can make it.”

He also urged the students to stay on track toward college and a career.

Smiley has hosted 99JAMZ’s “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for more than 25 years.

