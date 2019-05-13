5000 Role Models of Excellence team up with M-DPD for annual conference

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department teamed up with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence in Southwest Miami-Dade for an annual conference.

The Monday conference was tailored to promote peaceful interaction between the youth and law enforcement.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., said, “This is a program that has touched so many young men and made such a difference, and we send them to college … so what we call ourselves doing — with all of these men here — we’re building the next generation of leaders for this nation.”

The young men heard from several officers in the community who encouraged them to keep fighting for their future.

