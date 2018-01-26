5,000 Role Models host event encouraging young males to read

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fathers, lawyers, community leaders and pastors came together to encourage young men to take up reading.

The event, called Real Men Read, was held at Myrtle Grove Elementary School in Miami Gardens, Thursday.

The event was hosted by members of the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence, and it saw male guests from different professions reading to students in an effort to show that young boys can be just as interested in books as they are in sports.

