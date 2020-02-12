5,000 Role Models for Excellence Project students receive college scholarships

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida students are set for school as they receive scholarships before heading off for college.

The ceremony was held at the Miami-Dade School Board Auditorium, Wednesday morning.

School board members, along with U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and members of 5,000 Role Models for Excellence Project, honored 42 high school seniors as they get ready to graduate.

The male mentorship program has guided these students toward their goals of graduating high school and moving on to college.

“After being here for four years, I realized it’s a brotherhood, and I’m really proud to be here,” role model Jonathan Morisseau said. “Thank you, Frederica Wilson for doing all this for us, and I’m really happy that we have a program that helps us black youths achieve a higher education.”

The select scholars also received laptops and a designer suit to help in their transition from high school to college.

