$5,000 reward offered for info on Broward serial bank robber

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber who hit at least four banks in a five-week period in Broward County.

The most recent incident took place on Feb. 22 at a Bank United in Lighthouse Point. He is also believed to be behind a robbery at a PNC Bank in Delray Beach and two robberies at the same Wells Fargo in Fort Lauderdale.

The robber, known as the cover-up bandit due to his concealed appearance, goes into the bank, implies he has a weapon and demands cash.

Along with the FBI, the Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Lighthouse Point police departments are all investigating.

The South Florida Violent Crime Task Force is also investigating.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.