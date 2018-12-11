500 volunteers pack 300K meals for United Way of Broward’s 27th annual Day of Caring

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered on Tuesday to help feed a need before the holidays.

About 500 volunteers worked to pack 300,000 meals in just four hours.

“Being able to take time out of our busy day and donate half of our day to helping the needy in our community, that seems pretty easy when the numbers stack up this way,” said Wells Fargo volunteer Hector Ponte.

Organizers said this is all about serving the community in a big and impactful way.

“United Way is so proud to have so many people here today,” said Kathleen Cannon, the president and CEO of the United Way of Broward County. “It’s such gratitude how many people come out, are involved and engaged and here, this morning, very early to pack 300,000 meals.”

“For me, from the older generation, it’s a lot of fun being here with all these people, and it’s encouraging to see the young people supporting the Broward County community,” said volunteer Keith Cobb.

The goal for these volunteers and for organizers is to keep this going for years to come and keep making a difference for people in need right here at home.

“I encourage all businesses and people in our community to come out and donate of their time for the day of service in Broward,” Ponte said.

All of the packaged meals will be delivered to 25 food banks across the county.

