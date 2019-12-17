50 students participate in Miramar Police’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several lucky students enjoyed the annual Shop with a Cop Day.

Miramar Police officers gifted 50 underprivileged students with a $50 gift card to Walmart, Tuesday. The gift card was donated by the retail giant.

Children between ages 5 and 12 can use it to buy whatever they want.

“It’s a great event. I know it’s very important,” said Miramar Police Officer Sky Hadley. “There’s a lot of kids here that can’t afford certain items, and it’s great to be here and give back and see the kids be able to buy something on their own.”

The children were picked by their school resource officer.

The department has been involved in the program for more than 20 years.

