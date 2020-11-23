50 riders pedal through Miami in Best Buddies annual fundraising event

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers pedaled for a purpose over the weekend.

Best Buddies International hosted their annual Hublot Best Buddies Challenge on Saturday to raise money for people with special abilities.

Cyclists began and ended their march at the Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne.

Founder and chairman of Best Buddies, Anthony Shriver, said they are grateful for all the support they received.

“What could be better on a beautiful South Florida day than be on your bike, raising money, getting people to support you on your bike? To ride 80 miles for people with special abilities, I mean, it can’t get any better than that,” he said.

“It’s just nice to see, you know, a huge company like ours to get involved in the community and we give back and help everyone, and it just bridges that nice gap between the corporate and the actual residents of Miami,” said Braman Miami sales manager Louella Monte.

“Huge pleasure for me to be over here supporting the Best Buddies ride, I mean, it’s such a good cause and helping so many people and it’s a great event,” one volunteer said.

Fifty riders made their way through the streets of Miami accompanied by a police escort and street closures.

