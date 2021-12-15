MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students got into the holiday spirit thanks to the Miramar Police Department.

They were able to stuff their stockings after the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

“I think shopping with a cop is awesome,” said one child.

It’s the most magical time of the year, thanks to the Miramar Police Department.

Fifty deserving children between the ages of 5 and 12 received a $50 gift card, donated by Walmart, to spend as they wished.

“I’m thinking of buying like some Hot Wheels,” said a child.

“I am looking for some sort of thing I might like,” said another child.

The children were selected by school resource officers and staff who then volunteered their time to shop with them and, of course, give them gift ideas.

“It gives the SRO, school resource officers, an opportunity to bond with our students and help them have a more comfortable and happy holiday,” said officer Chalk.

Even though the children were encouraged to treat themselves, several of the students decided to spread some holiday cheer and spent their limited funds to purchase gifts for others.

“[She] is the one who came up with the idea to get something for her four-year-old brother,” said one proud participant.

“I got this for my baby sister,” said one student.

The Miramar Police Department has been proudly participating in the Shop with a Cop program for more than two decades.

