5-year-old South Florida child learns he is cancer-free

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young South Florida boy and his family are celebrating after they learned he is cancer-free.

The family of 5-year-old Slater Bushman was in tears after they learned Slater was in remission.

The family said at the age of 4, Slater was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma. However, after 406 days at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and 425 days of fighting in total, Slater overcame the disease.

“Dr. Sara and our D Clinic, and this hospital SAVED OUR BABY!!!!!!!” Slater’s family wrote on Facebook.

Slater’s family thanked both the doctors and God and the public for their prayers.

“It’s a miracle, a gift from God and our guardian angels up above (my mommy foremost!!) and all of YOUR prayers and support… and DR SARA and their groundbreaking protocol that she co-wrote,” one of Slater’s parents wrote on Facebook. “I am crying ugly tears, crying hard, as I type this.. My God… Dr Sara, and St Jude, you saved our baby, and forever I am grateful for you. How do you even thank someone properly for saving your baby’s life?!!!???!!! Crying so hard.”

Although Slater is now cancer-free, his family said he still has a bit of complications that will take some time to recover from. Despite that, they said they are grateful that he gets to come home.

“Today is the single most important day of our lives. Our baby is cancer-free!!! Hallelujah, he is healed!” they said.

Slater’s family has set up a Facebook page following his journey. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.