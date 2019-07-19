5-year-old shot in Lauderhill expected to be released from hospital

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A child shot in Lauderhill is said to be doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the child and a man were shot in a stairwell.

The 5-year-old and adult male were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

While the child is doing well, the man remains in serious condition.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

