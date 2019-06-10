5-year-old fighting cancer made honorary Miami Police officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police made a boy battling an aggressive form of cancer an honorary police officer for a day.

Benjamin Amador, 5, was made an honorary officer, Monday.

The 5-year-old was joined by his brother, Brandon Amador, and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Benjamin gave K-9 officers, mounted patrols and the SWAT team a once over and was given a tour of several police vehicles.

He was also allowed to use the loudspeaker and said, “Benjamin strong.”

As a new member of law enforcement, he was issued an official cap and badge worn by the SWAT team.

Gaby Amador, Benjamin’s mother, said the experience is a welcome distraction from treatment for her son.

“It’s an honor to be here and for my son to experience this today, and I’m asking for prayers, lots of prayers for Ben,” she said.

Benjamin will be honored by the Miami Marlins at their game, Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.