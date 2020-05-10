5-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 5-year-old Florida boy is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself.

St. Petersburg officers say Ja’Cari Ellis shot himself Saturday afternoon and died a short time later at a hospital.

Officers told the Tampa Bay Times that the investigation is ongoing and it was not immediately known how the boy got the gun or who owned it. No one has been charged.

Further details were not immediately available.

