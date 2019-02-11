5 women caught on camera stealing cosmetics in Weston Walgreens

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Five women were caught on camera stealing cosmetic items from a Walgreens in Weston.

Surveillance video from Jan. 16 shows the women taking handfuls of beauty products from a Walgreens located along Blatt Boulevard of Weston Road at about 6 p.m.

Detectives said the thieves got away with approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise and are believed to have targeted other drug stores in nearby cities.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

