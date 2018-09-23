MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Five vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of an unoccupied car fire near Northwest 120th Way and Northwest South River Drive, just after 9:40 a.m., Sunday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a large column of smoke coming from two car transporters, one of which was loaded with multiple vehicles.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Officials said four vehicles loaded on the transporter and one car parked nearby sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.