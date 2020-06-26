5-vehicle crash in North Miami leads to lane closures on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several lanes on Interstate 95 have been shut down following a multi-vehicle crash in North Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound center lanes of I-95 near 135th Street just before 7:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where police cruisers and fire rescue crews could be seen tending to the crash.

The five-car crash reportedly ensued after road rangers stopped to conduct an emergency repair on a pothole in the roadway.

The express lanes remain open.

Traffic has slowed significantly and extends to 95th Street.

Those who frequent the area are advised to prepare for traffic delays or seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.