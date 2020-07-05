5-vehicle crash in Coral Springs leaves 2 dead

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Coral Springs has left two dead after five vehicles collided Saturday.

Coral Springs Police responded to the intersection at Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive at approximately 5:41 p.m.

When police arrived, two people inside one vehicle were discovered deceased. Two others were taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

The two deceased occupants were identified as Anne Adelino, 86, and Anthony Adolino, 89. Both were residents of Margate.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Coral Springs Police Traffic Homicide Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.