HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including a baby, were transported following a serious car wreck in Hallandale Beach.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Federal Highway, just before 1 a.m., Friday.

A black Range Rover reportedly slammed into the side of a Flannigan’s restaurant after colliding with a white TMC while traveling southbound.

The black Range Rover could be seen in the bed of a tow truck with significant damage.

Witnesses said they saw several people ejected from the vehicle, including a child. They also said a nearby palm tree caught fire after the impact.

“I heard, just, boom,” said witness Maurice Taylor. “I couldn’t hear anything else, but I saw fire going up. The fire truck came, put out the fire.”

The black Range Rover went over a wall after the crash before bursting into flames.

Video sent to 7News by a viewer showed the high flames coming from the car.

An engine could also be seen thrown feet away from the crash.

Each of the victims went to various hospitals in unknown condition.

“They were moving people out of the car and putting them on the ground,” Taylor said.

Flannigan’s restaurant has put a tarp over the damaged part of the building.

Officers have not yet been able to determine who was at fault.

Police blocked off several blocks in the area for hours. The roadways have since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.