5 transported after suicide attempt by carbon monoxide at Davie auto repair shop

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were taken to the hospital after someone tried to kill themselves using carbon monoxide inside a warehouse in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a carbon monoxide incident at a business along the 2000 block of Southwest 71st Terrace, just after 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said in an attempt to kill himself, a man sat in a truck parked at a warehouse bay and left it running overnight.

Rescue officials said the truck running overnight led to several people getting sick by carbon monoxide.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Four others were transported to be checked out and are expected to be OK.

