5 transported after hazmat situation at BridgePrep Academy Village Green

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people have been transported to the hospital, as firefighters investigate a hazmat situation that occurred at BridgePrep Academy Village Green in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the school, located in the area of Southwest 120th Street and 132nd Court at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The main building on the campus was evacuated as a precaution but has since been given the all clear.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where students could be seen being guided by school personnel to a nearby building.

The five people were transported to local hospitals as a precaution.

Hazmat crews remain on the scene.

