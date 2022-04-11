SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people have been transported to the hospital after an accident in Sweetwater.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northwest 12th Street and the Turnpike extension, Monday morning.

One vehicle could be seen flipped onto its roof.

Rescue crews extricated one person from the vehicle.

Five people were transported to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

Their condition remains unknown.

