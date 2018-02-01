5 top educators in the running for Broward Teacher of the Year

(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is celebrating a group of educators with a passion for knowledge, who are vying to become the district’s next teacher of the year.

There are five finalists in the running, but only one can be head of the class.

From teaching students in the classroom, to preparing them for the real world, these top teachers are being recognized for their hard work and dedication.

One finalist vying for the coveted award is Diana Escobar from Coral Cove Elementary School. Escobar says her passion for shaping students, motivates her to keep doing what she loves.

“When I look at these kids, I look at them like they’re my kids too. I treat them as if they’re my own,” said Escobar, “and I want to help the, I want to make a difference, I want to create a society of kids that are kind and humble to this world as well.”

First grade teacher Helen Kassim says teaching at Sunland Park Academy is a craft and a gift. “We have fun learning,” she said. “They teach me everyday, I teach them something everyday and we just grow together.”

Pompano Beach Elementary teacher Stacey Brown says teaching is something she was just born to do, and she’s just excited to be one of the finalists.

“This is something I’ve loved my entire my life, and I look forward to coming to school every day,” said Brown. “I don’t go to work, I go to school, and I’m a part of this school and the kids are a part of me. I take them home with me practically, so it’s just something I was born to do and I’m happy to do it.”

On the high school side, Frank Pizzo says his students keep him on his toes and that keeps him loving what he does at Deerfield Beach High School.

“Teaching is unique in that it’s new everyday,” said Pizzo. “You never know how your 38 students and seven different classes are gonna act, so trying to stay one step ahead of them is a unique opportunity.”

Lastly, Tammy Freeman says she strives to teach her students to use their voice beyond the classroom walls at Monarach High School.

“I make sure all of my students know that they have a voice, and that’s important but not just in my classroom but in their other classrooms as well in life.”

The Teacher of the Year award will be given out Thursday at 6 p.m.., at the Broward County Convention Center.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.