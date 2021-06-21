SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of stranded air boaters were hoisted to safety.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and the Miccosukee Police Department worked to find two stranded airboats off Tamiami Trail.

MDFR Air Rescue crews tracked down the five air boaters and pulled them up to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.