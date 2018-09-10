5 public Florida universities ranked among the top 100 in the nation

(WSVN) - Five public Florida Universities have been ranked among the top 100 public universities in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 rankings.

The University of Florida was ranked at number 8, followed by Florida State University at 26. The University of South Florida is next at 58, followed by the University of Central Florida at 87, with Florida International University rounding out the list at 100.

Several universities saw an increase in the rankings from 2018, including UF, which saw an increase of one; FSU, which saw an increase of seven, and FIU, which saw an increase of 22.

Meanwhile, the University of Miami, which is a private institution, ranked 53rd among the country’s national universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.

