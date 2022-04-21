COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash in Coconut Creek left at least five people injured.

A red vehicle lost control and hit a traffic control device, causing the lights in the area to go out.

The crash happened in the intersection of Coconut Creek Parkway and Northwest 45th Avenue in front of the fire station, Thursday afternoon.

Five people were injured, including two children, who were all transported to the hospital.

Coconut Creek Parkway is currently closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.