5 patients evacuated after Kindred Hospital temporarily loses power

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue rushed to evacuated a hospital in Fort Lauderdale after the building temporarily lost power.

Crews rushed to Kindred Hospital after the building lost power Friday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported a total of five of the hospital’s 50 patients before power was restored, just before 3 p.m.

Crews said they were being proactive in case power did not come back on.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.